From COLD to the 60s?

The cold Christmas airmass has been kicked out of Region 8 as temperatures made it into the 50s Saturday. We could see the 60s on Sunday! Even with partly cloudy skies, strong southerly winds will bring us to around 60 degrees by the afternoon. A cold front will end our warming trend Sunday though. A few showers are possible too Sunday evening. Highs will be back in the 40s on Monday and Tuesday before we start another warming trend. A strong storm system will roll through Wednesday and Thursday. The best rain chances are Wednesday into Thursday, but a few showers are possible as early as Tuesday. We might even see a few sleet showers Tuesday morning. No impact expected. Heavy rain Wednesday will lead to rainfall totals over an inch by Thursday morning. Cold air will come in behind the rain to try and make things interesting. These types of set-ups usually don’t give us much, but we’ll watch it!