Goodwill program provides new beginning for Jonesboro woman

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new beginning this Christmas for one Jonesboro woman.
Mary Ann McCollum has turned the page in her life, thanks to a program through Goodwill.
“Before I did the program, I was getting in trouble, running around with the wrong crowd,” said McCollum.
McCollum decided it was time to move to Jonesboro and find a job.
She went through several staffing agencies who then referred her to Goodwill and their reentry services.
“I was here within two weeks,” said McCollum.
Melissa Mitchell serves as the Program Manager for reentry services.
“We work on our course, on soft skills, being on time, integrity, learning how to dress and decision making, things of that nature,” said Mitchell. “We also work on things like being responsible for your schedule.”
She thinks their services are vital because of a deficit in our country.
“Many people are being released from incarceration, and there are minimal resources available, or the resources that are available, people don’t know about,” said Mitchell.
Helping people like Mary Ann find those resources is what the program focuses on.
Mary Ann just graduated from Goodwill’s 16-week “Transitional Employment Opportunity.”
“Mary Ann is one of our superstars,” said Mitchell. “She is literally the embodiment of our mission, which is changing lives through education, training, and employment.”
Mary Ann now works full-time at a local business.
But, this is just the beginning.
“Not only do I not even want to go back to my own life, but, I look I look forward to actually going to college whenever I can get the time, starting my kids college fund, and I eventually want to own my own business,” said McCollum.
The paid transitional employment opportunity is offered in Jonesboro, Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Springdale, Fayetteville, and Fort Smith.
“It probably be the best thing that I could have ever done,” said McCollum. “It’s a complete life changer.”
If you want to learn more about Goodwill’s reentry services, visit their website.
