2 men facing murder charges after deadly Christmas Eve assault at Steele, Mo. bar

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men are facing murder charges after a deadly assault at a bar.
Warrants were issued for 26-year-old Caleb Holland, of Dyersburg, Tenn., and 45-year-old Sean Kotalik, of Blytheville, Ark., charging them with first-degree murder.
The two are currently a the Dyer County Jail awaiting extradition back to Pemiscot County.
According to Steele police, they responded to the Bar Light Bar on West Main Street on Thursday, December 24 for a report of an assault. Pemiscot County sheriff’s deputies also responded.
Officers say they found a man with severe head injuries, which was a result of him being physically assaulted by two men.
The victim, a 46-year-old Blytheville man, was taken away by ambulance. He later died from his injuries.
Investigators with the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation.
