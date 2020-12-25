A pandemic Christmas: Churches shut, borders complicate

In Rome, partial lockdown measures were keeping the faithful from gathering in St. Peter’s Square, where in past years tens of thousands would receive a papal blessing and hear the pope’s traditional Christmas Day message. But they wouldn’t have been able to see Pope Francis anyway this year. In response to a virus resurgence in Italy, the pontiff wasn’t appearing on the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica this Christmas but opted to deliver his annual address on world issues from inside the Apostolic Palace.