Arkansas reports 702 total COVID-19 cases, active cases fall nearly 1,100

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -The state of Arkansas saw much lower COVID-19 cases Saturday, as state officials say the battle over the virus is still ongoing.
Arkansas reported 213,969 total cases as of Saturday, up 702 from Friday. The number of total active cases fell by 1,089 to 22,289.
In a Tweet, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the numbers were expected but work still needs to be done.
“Yesterday, we saw much lower case numbers across the state. This was expected, but the real test will be over the next two weeks,” Hutchinson said. “For all who had a more low-key Christmas, thank you. Let’s all be careful over the weekend.”
State health officials said 3,441 people have died from the virus since the pandemic began, up three from Friday’s numbers.
The only deaths reported in the state were in Craighead County, officials said.
No Region 8 county was in the top 5 in new cases, while the number of hospitalizations fell by three to 1,059 and the number of people on ventilators decreased by 10 to 173.
