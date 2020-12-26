Trumann police investigate robbery at Walmart, search for suspect

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann police are investigating a robbery Saturday morning at Walmart, according to Police Chief Chad Henson.
Officers got a call around 10 a.m. about the robbery at the Walmart Supercenter in the 500 block of Industrial Drive.
Henson said a Black male suspect, wearing a black hoodie, black and white checkered pants with red stripes and wearing a blue surgical mask, walked into the store with a gun and grabbed a cash register.
From there, the suspect took off running north toward Orscheln Farm and Home.
Henson said police are checking surveillance video at the scene as well as processing evidence to get a photo of the suspect out to the public.
No one was hurt.
Anyone with information on the robbery can call Trumann police at 870-483-6423.
