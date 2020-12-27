Arkansas reports 908 new COVID-19 cases, total active cases decrease by 835

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas had 214,877 total COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, up 908 from Saturday’s numbers as state officials say the state saw a drop in active cases but increases in hospitalizations and the number of people on ventilators.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the state had 21,454 total active cases, down 835 from Saturday while the number of total deaths was up 41 statewide to 3,482.
Gov. Hutchinson said in the tweet that of the 41 deaths reported statewide, 25 were delayed reporting deaths from November.
Of the 41 deaths reported Sunday, seven were in Region 8. Three deaths were reported in Baxter County, two deaths were reported in Craighead County and one death each was reported in Crittenden and Sharp counties.
Craighead County was also second in the state in new cases, with 82.
Pulaski County was first with 170 cases, while Washington County was third with 67 cases. Faulkner County was fourth with 55 cases, while Benton and Sebastian counties each had 42 cases.
The number of hospitalizations was 1,093, up 34 from Saturday, while 186 people were on ventilators, up 13 from Saturday.
Going into the final week of December, the state has processed nearly 390,000 PCR and antigen tests this month.
