Blood drive slated Monday in honor of Mayor Harold Perrin

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A blood drive will be held Monday in Jonesboro in honor of outgoing Mayor Harold Perrin.
According to a media release from the American Red Cross, the event will be at St. Bernard’s Auditorium, 505 East Washington Ave. in Jonesboro from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 28.
Officials said there is typically a blood shortage this time of year and that the drive will be helpful around the holidays.
Anyone who gives blood in honor of Mayor Perrin can receive a complimentary long-sleeve Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last.
