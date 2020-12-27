Blood drive slated Monday in honor of Mayor Harold Perrin

By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 27, 2020 at 5:21 PM CST - Updated December 27 at 5:21 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A blood drive will be held Monday in Jonesboro in honor of outgoing Mayor Harold Perrin.

According to a media release from the American Red Cross, the event will be at St. Bernard’s Auditorium, 505 East Washington Ave. in Jonesboro from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 28.

Officials said there is typically a blood shortage this time of year and that the drive will be helpful around the holidays.

Anyone who gives blood in honor of Mayor Perrin can receive a complimentary long-sleeve Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last.

