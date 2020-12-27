Blytheville police investigate homicide on East Cherry Street

Blytheville police investigate homicide on East Cherry Street
Blytheville police are investigating a homicide on East Cherry Street Sunday morning and are asking for the public’s help in the case. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 27, 2020 at 1:10 PM CST - Updated December 27 at 1:14 PM

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating a homicide that happened on East Cherry Street Sunday morning and are asking for the public’s help in the case.

According to a media release from Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, officers got a call around 9:45 a.m. Sunday about a shooting in the 500 block of East Cherry Street.

“On arrival, officers located 19-year-old Quashawn Chandler of Blytheville who had been shot,” Thompson said in the release. “Chandler was transported to Great River Medical Emergency Room in Blytheville, where he died as a result of his injuries.”

Blytheville investigators spent Sunday following up on leads in the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Blytheville Police at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.