Blytheville police investigate homicide on East Cherry Street

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating a homicide that happened on East Cherry Street Sunday morning and are asking for the public’s help in the case.
According to a media release from Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, officers got a call around 9:45 a.m. Sunday about a shooting in the 500 block of East Cherry Street.
“On arrival, officers located 19-year-old Quashawn Chandler of Blytheville who had been shot,” Thompson said in the release. “Chandler was transported to Great River Medical Emergency Room in Blytheville, where he died as a result of his injuries.”
Blytheville investigators spent Sunday following up on leads in the case.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call Blytheville Police at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP.
