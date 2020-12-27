Music producer from Walnut Ridge has continued success even with pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Ryder Johnson, a music producer originally from Walnut Ridge, has recently received a sponsorship from Twitch, a streaming platform for gamers.
His music will be released on the platform on Jan. 1.
Johnson has also produced the music for songs you’ve probably heard on the radio, like the song “Lemonade” by Internet Money, Don Toliver, and Gunna.
He had the number one rock album in the world with the band City Morgue in 2019.
Johnson says he never thought his music would be this successful.
“I have to sit back and look sometimes, especially when stuff like this happens and I’m just like, what is going on? Sometimes it doesn’t feel real, and then I look, and I’m like, okay, this is real,” said Johnson.
Johnson says it means the world to him to have his work featured in a platform like Twitch.
“It means everything because I get to show everyone what I’m doing, and then you get fans along the way,” said Johnson. “Then people who want to know more about you get to see more of your personality while you’re doing that, and so I try to keep it exciting.”
Johnson has a message for kids who may want to pursue the same career, just because you’re from a small town doesn’t mean you can’t hit it big.
“Take it from me; you just gotta keep going with it. Consistency is the best thing you can do,” said Johnson. “You just gotta ignore what everybody says, and I went 5-6 years just ignoring what everybody says and doing exactly what I think and doing that has gotten me pretty far.”
