Radio station adjusts annual Kwanzaa celebration for pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - KLEK is teaching the importance of Kwanzaa and learning about African American history through their programming “for the culture bridging the generational gap.”
Kwanzaa is the African American celebration of life from December 26th until January 1st.
KLEK usually hosts a luncheon on the first day of Kwanzaa, but this year, due to COVID-19, they’re dedicating each day of Kwanzaa with a word.
- Day one is Umoja, or “unity.”
- Day two is Kujichagulia, or “self-determination.”
- Day three is Ujima, or “collective work and responsibility.”
- Day four is Ujamaa, or “uplifting your community economically.”
- Day five is Nia, which means “purpose.”
- Day six is Kuumba meaning “creativity.”
- Day seven is Imani, which means “faith.”
At the top of the hour, a black history moment is played, and local organizations share their message over the air.
Founder and general manager LaGanzie Kale says it’s a common misinterpretation that Kwanzaa is a religious holiday. He says it’s not tied with any religious group.
“If we want to truly be neighbors, we need to learn about our neighbors, learn about the traditions and their culture, and that also fosters a greater respect for your fellow man and fellow woman,” said Kale.
He says it’s about unity, and it’s important not to forget where you came from.
“In order to become a well-rounded citizen, you should learn not only about your own culture but other cultures as well because at the end of the day, the city of Jonesboro, our state, our nation, our world it’s full of diverse people from diverse backgrounds,” said Kale.
To learn more about each day of Kwanzaa and African American history, click here or tune in to KLEK 102.5 FM.
