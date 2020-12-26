Restaurants react to first day of Health Directive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Shelby County Health Department’s newest health directive took effect Saturday. It puts restrictions on restaurants and businesses.
Health Directive 16 limits dine-in capacity in restaurants to 25%.
Huey’s in Midtown has been around for 50 years.
Despite the current obstacles, the restaurant still has many loyal customers and employees haven’t been let go.
“They’re not making near as much as they used to. They come in with a great attitude every single day. We really appreciate that,” said Hollis Ranson, Huey’s General Manager.
Staff must wear masks, and so do customers when they are not eating. But, there are quite a few customers opting for takeout instead of dining in.
“We are surviving,” said Ranson, “I do really feel bad for other restaurants.”
Takashi Bistro on Union in Midtown opened in February this year.
“25% is literally like 20 people can sit in my restaurant. It’s only like five tables. It’s really hard to keep the business going,” said Manager Lorena Leong.
Leong says she has had to make some tough calls so the restaurant can survive.
“We keep cutting the shift of everybody. Right now, we only need one server a day,” she explained.
They have had to let some go completely. “I feel bad,” she said.
Leong hopes things turn around in the new year.
The Shelby County Health Department stated the newest health directive is necessary since cases started rising after the Thanksgiving holiday.
This directive will be in effect until Jan. 22.
