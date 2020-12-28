Arkansas State WR Jonathan Adams Jr. named to AP All-American 2nd Team

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State is represented on the AP All-American Team for the 2nd straight season.
Senior wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr. was honored Monday afternoon, he’s on the AP All-American 2nd Team. The Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year is top 5 nationally in receptions (3rd), yards (5th), & touchdowns (3rd). Adams finished with 79 catches for 1,111 yards & 12 scores.
The JHS alum continues to rack up All-American accolades. Adams landed on the CBS Sports/247 Sports 2nd Team last week, he was an Honorable Mention on the PFF squad.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.