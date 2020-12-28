Auburn introduces Bryan Harsin as new head football coach

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University introduced Bryan Harsin as its new head football coach during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
“We’re pleased to welcome the Harsin family to the Auburn family,” said Auburn Athletic Director Allen Greene.
During Thursday’s press conference, Greene said Harsin is a demanding competitor and “flat out knows how to win.”
Greene also described Harsin as a family man.
“The Auburn family is something that is critically important to us,” Greene said. “It’s part of our fabric.”
Harsin said one of the reasons he took the job at Auburn was for the people.
“It’s the people, and to me, that’s the most important thing,” he said.
Harsin said he understands the expectations at Auburn and the challenges that come with playing against the best in the SEC.
“Isn’t that what you want as a competitor?”
As for recruiting, Harsin said he wants to recruit the best players in the country.
“You go after the very best,” Harsin said.
“I am excited to be your head coach at Auburn University, and I can’t wait to get to work,” Harsin added.
Harsin, who was named the new head coach on Tuesday, has spent the last seven seasons as head coach at Boise State where he compiled a record of 69-19 while winning three Mountain West Conference titles. He is also a former Boise State quarterback, assistant coach and offensive coordinator.
Harsin’s first head coaching job was at Arkansas State where he replaced Gus Malzahn in 2013. He replaces Malzahn once again at Auburn.
Auburn fired Malzahn on Dec. 13 after eight seasons with the Tigers.
The Tigers wrapped up the 2020 regular season with a 6-4 record.
“I feel like a lot of you don’t know who I am, but I know who Auburn is,” Harsin added.
“I want people to be proud that I am the head coach,” Harsin said.
