Big Impacts with Mid-Week Storm

A strong storm brings impacts to Region 8 Wednesday through Friday morning, mainly in the form of heavy rain. A few sprinkles or sleet pellets are possible Tuesday morning to start us off. No impacts expected with above freezing temperatures. Many won’t even see precipitation. Temperatures warm throughout Tuesday and continue to warm overnight into Wednesday morning. This is one of a few big temperature swings expected. The warmest stretch of weather looks to come Wednesday afternoon and the coldest stretch Thursday morning. Heavy rain chances are high Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning unless we see a major shift in the track of the system. With temperatures near or slightly below freezing Thursday morning, parts of the Ozarks might see a brief switch to freezing rain or sleet. Significant issues aren’t expected, and eventually, temperatures rise back above freezing. 2-4 inches of rain are expected Wednesday through Friday morning. Stay tuned for any changes in the forecast.