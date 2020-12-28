Ecstasy, hydrocodone and loaded gun lands 2 in jail

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During a Saturday traffic stop in Jonesboro, police found over 40 ecstasy pills, 10 hydrocodone pills, 7.5 grams of marijuana and a loaded revolver.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed at the Craighead County District Court, an officer pulled over a 2019 Ford Fusion for an improper turn near the Grant Street and Caraway Road intersection by Oxford Square.
The officer reported he could smell marijuana when he was speaking to Danny Brimlett and Prezel McCullough.
An officer searched McCullough and found a baggie with 29 ecstasy pills and another baggie with .8 grams of crushed ecstasy pills.
They moved to the car and found a loaded 22-caliber revolver under the driver’s seat.
The officer came across 13 more ecstasy pills in a baggie in the center console, as well as 10 hydrocodone pills, 7.5 grams of marijuana and a rolled dollar bill with white powdery residue inside.
The driver, Danny D. Brimlett, 37, of Blytheville, appeared in court for four felonies for simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of schedule I or II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearms by certain persons.
He also faces two misdemeanor charges, one for possession of schedule VI and driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.
A judge set Brimlett’s cash/surety bond at $150,000.
His passenger, Prezel McCullough, 36, of Jonesboro, appeared in court Monday on felony possession of schedule I or II substance and a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia.
He’s in the Craighead County Detention Center on a $5,500 cash/surety bond.
Both Brimlett and McCullough are scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 21.
