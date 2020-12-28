Gas prices in Arkansas are on the rise

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas gas prices have risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.96 a gallon, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey.
Gas prices in Arkansas are 12.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but are 30.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The cheapest station in Arkansas is priced at $1.73 a gallon.
The most expensive is $2.39 a gallon, a difference of 66 cents.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, explained the rise.
“Average gasoline prices continue to move higher in most areas as retail gas prices continue to follow the rising price of crude oil which remains near the highest level since COVID-19 began in March,” De Haan said.
“For now, it’s not the best news for motorists as I expect gas prices may continue their ascent, but while it won’t last forever, its likely a sign of what’s to come in 2021- higher prices,” he said.
