Grant to help Walnut Ridge make upgrades to Stewart Park

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Walnut Ridge will soon begin nearly $300,000 in upgrades to Stewart Park.
According to Mayor Charles Snapp, the grant was for $292,562.
It’s a matching grant. The city paid for half of the money. The remaining $146,281 came from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism’s Outdoor Recreation Grants.
The city will use the grant for accessibility and fencing improvements to the baseball fields and walking trail, repair existing pavilions, improve existing playgrounds and swimming pool, install an entrance sign, and construct a disc golf course at Stewart Park.
“It’s with special thanks to Governor Asa Hutchinson and Director Stacy Hurst for believing in the revitalization efforts of Walnut Ridge,” Mayor Snapp said in an email. “I must say I’m humbled by the award and I’m proud for the residents of Walnut Ridge and Lawrence County.”
