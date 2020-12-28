Heartlanders travel after holiday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many Heartlanders packed their suitcases and traveled to see family and friends this holiday, some are traveling well after the holiday.
“It was worth it when I saw him,” said Angelina York.
This Christmas, Angelina York reunited with her grandson Daniel Taylor.
“I hadn’t seen him for a couple months,” said York.
York said she was worried about Taylor traveling through big crowds, next time she may be the one hopping on a plane.
“I’m 89 years old retired nurse from St. Francis, and would travel to go see him,” said York.
“Definitely seeing family was worth it,” said Taylor.
Taylor explained flying is simple as long as everyone remains safe and cautious.
“Especially, with the rising number of vaccinations and the cases going down, I definitely see more traveling,” said Taylor.
Other travelers said airports are doing well at putting flyers at ease.
“The airlines have done a good job at cleaning the plane and trying to space people out. I’ve never felt unsafe at all,” said Ryan Helle.
“I still think we have a little bit of a journey before we get back to any sort of normalcy,” said Katrina Amos, the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
She said they are doing what they can, so you can see your love one face to face.
“We can’t say if you fly you will not be effected,” said Amos. “But what I can say is people can feel comfortable knowing airports and airlines have done everything we can to ensure if you do travel you can do so safely.”
Amos said Cape Girardeau Regional Airport plans to continue COVID-19 cleaning precautions well after the pandemic.
