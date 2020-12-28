Jonesboro PD discusses ‘beneficial’ task-force recommendations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas law enforcement task force recently submitted a report to Governor Asa Hutchinson. The report aims to increase accountability and training while also raising the pay to a more competitive level.
Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott and Assistant Chief Lynn Waterworth say the recommendations are refreshing to hear.
“It was very refreshing,” Waterworth said. “That those things that we were trying to do and that we felt were important, the task force felt was very important as well.”
The report submitted by the task force features 27 recommendations. JPD says the report was almost like a checklist for the department.
“We’ve looked at the recommendations,” Chief Elliott said. “We think there [are] some things in there that’s applicable to us and on a good note, there’s a lot of things that have come out that we’ve already had in place.”
One of those recommendations includes the use of body cameras for all agencies by 2026. JPD already has body cameras, implementing them over the last five years.
“We believe in using those body-worn cameras correctly in order to be transparent,” Waterworth said.
With the majority of the recommendations, Waterworth says the big question when it comes to implementing them, especially with increasing the level of training, is funding.
“I saw some of the other recommendations they had that I thought, ‘man that would be fantastic,’ but where are they going to get the funding for that,” Waterworth said. “[Funding] is always an issue... We’ve got to use [the taxpayer’s money] wisely and there’s not a lot of it to go around.”
As for the rest of the recommendations on the list, Chief Elliott says he hopes the report leads to change.
“I think the work product that comes out of it will be beneficial to all those involved,” he said. “Hopefully down the road, we’ll see some better things.”
Other details on the report feature transparency, much like the body cameras. JPD says it’s important for the department and the community to have clear communication with each other on key issues.
“It’s really important that our community understands that we see it and we know it and we want to do the best we can for them,” Waterworth said. “We need everyone’s support.”
