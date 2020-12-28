Jonesboro traffic stop leads to drug arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man was arrested after a traffic stop for driving a vehicle on a suspended license.
In a probable cause affidavit, Greg Allen, 55, of Jonesboro, was pulled over for driving a vehicle without a license plate on Dec. 23.
Police searched the car finding a small plastic bag containing a white crystal-like substance suspected of being .25 grams of methamphetamine.
Allen appeared before a judge Monday, Dec. 28, on possession of meth or cocaine LT 2GM, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, no proof of liability insurance, and expired vehicle license/failure to pay registration fee charge.
A judge gave him a $1,500 cash surety bond.
He is set to appear back in court on Jan. 21.
