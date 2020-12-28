Man arrested after assaulting person who tried to break up argument

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A Jonesboro man is behind bars after he reportedly assaulted a woman during an argument.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police went to St. Bernards Hospital and learned that Olajide Roddy, 33, went to the 1400-block of Oakhurst Street on Dec. 18 and tried to get a woman to leave with him.
A second person tried to break up the argument, and that’s when Roddy reportedly began punching the victim multiple times in the face.
The victim told police Roddy held onto them as they fell to the ground, and Roddy continued to punch them.
The victim finally got away from Roddy and went to the hospital for treatment, suffering a broken nose and broken ocular bones behind their left eye.
Judge Boling issued a bench warrant for Roddy on Dec. 21. Police arrested him on Dec. 25 and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center.
He’s charged with battery-2nd degree, a Class D Felony. He received a $25,000 cash-only bond.
