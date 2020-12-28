Man arrested after reportedly stealing gun, threatening to harm himself

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces theft charges after police said he showed up at a house with a gun, threatening to harm himself.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police went to the 3400-block of Ridgeway Circle on Dec. 24 regarding a domestic disturbance.
Once there, Bradley Caubble told police his son, Dylan Caubble, came to the house intoxicated and threatened to kill himself.
After getting the gun away from Dylan, Bradley told police that Dylan began yelling at family members and “some pushing took place between Dylan and himself.”
Dylan told police the gun was his and that he bought it from a friend several nights ago and referred t the gun as clean.
After running the serial numbers through dispatch, police learned the gun was stolen.
Police arrested Dylan Caubble and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center, where he faces a theft by receiving charge, a Class D felony.
He will appear in court again on Jan. 22.
