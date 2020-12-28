Man charged with assault after reportedly choking woman

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A man faces aggravated assault charges after police say he choked a woman multiple times.
Jonesboro police responded to a call on Dec. 25 regarding a domestic disturbance at a hotel.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told police that Kenneth Allen Farrow, 47, choked her by grabbing her “by the neck.”
The document says that this caused her to lose consciousness multiple times.
Officers found scratches on the woman’s face, neck, both arms, and a bruise on her back.
Farrow was arrested and transported to the Craighead County Detention Center.
He appeared in court Monday, Dec. 28, on an aggravated assault charge, a Class D felony.
A judge gave him a $25,000 cash surety bond and a no-contact order.
He’ll appear back in court on Feb. 26.
