Man threatens to stab a woman

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is behind bars after Jonesboro police say he pulled a knife on a woman and threatened to stab her.
On Dec. 22, police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300-block of N. Floyd Street.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told police that Joseph Cruz, 34, pulled a knife on her and threatened to stab her, later describing the knife as a fixed blade knife to police.
The victim pointed to Cruz, who was walking through a field.
Police caught up with Cruz at the intersection of French and Center Street.
After arresting Cruz, police found a fixed blade knife in his right pocket.
Cruz appeared in court on Monday, Dec. 28, on an aggravated assault on a family or household member charge, a class D felony.
A judge gave him a $25,000 cash surety bond and a no-contact order.
He’ll appear back in court on Feb. 26.
