Man threatens to stab a woman
Joseph Cruz, 34 (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 28, 2020 at 8:28 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 8:28 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is behind bars after Jonesboro police say he pulled a knife on a woman and threatened to stab her.

On Dec. 22, police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300-block of N. Floyd Street.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told police that Joseph Cruz, 34, pulled a knife on her and threatened to stab her, later describing the knife as a fixed blade knife to police.

The victim pointed to Cruz, who was walking through a field.

Police caught up with Cruz at the intersection of French and Center Street.

After arresting Cruz, police found a fixed blade knife in his right pocket.

Cruz appeared in court on Monday, Dec. 28, on an aggravated assault on a family or household member charge, a class D felony.

A judge gave him a $25,000 cash surety bond and a no-contact order.

He’ll appear back in court on Feb. 26.

