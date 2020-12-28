New record for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas set a new record for hospitalizations Monday at 1,155, an increase of 62 from Sunday.
Since the start of the pandemic, 11,062 have been hospitalized.
Those on ventilators are also up 15 and set at 201.
New cases are also up 1,651 no counties in Northeast Arkansas were listed in the top list for new cases.
Active cases are down 623 for a total of 20,831.
An additional 55 have died from the virus. The death toll in Arkansas sets at 3,537.
With today’s COVID-19 numbers, Gov. Asa Hutchinson provided a statement.
“It will take a few days to know whether the increase in hospitalizations is the result of buildup after the long Christmas weekend. Regardless, the high number of cases continues to strain our health care system. Regretfully, we also have an additional 55 deaths in Arkansas from COVID-19. The importance of following guidance from the Department of Health cannot be overstated,” Hutchinson said.
