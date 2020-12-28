Nettleton notched a pair of wins Monday night at Raider Gym.
Wakiryah Daniels dropped 29 points as the Lady Raiders beat West Side Greers Ferry 74-53. Israel Malone had 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists as the Raiders beat Forrest City 84-72.
Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/28/20)
Nettleton 74, West Side Greers Ferry 53 (Girls)
Nettleton 84, Forrest City 72 (Boys)
Bryant 65, Marion 48 (Boys)
Bryant 40, Marion 39 (Girls)
Batesville 81, Sheridan 74 (Boys)
Batesville 75, Beebe 39 (Girls)
Gosnell 72, East Poinsett County 52 (Boys)
Melbourne 55, Bigelow 39 (Girls)
Izard County 66, Harding Academy 49 (Boys)
Harding Academy 50, Izard County 42 (Girls)
Palestine-Wheatley 56, Carlisle 31 (Boys)
Carlisle 69, Palestine-Wheatley 41 (Girls)
Tuckerman 52, Fountain Lake 37 (Girls)
Star City 52, Searcy 39 (Girls)
Bloomfield Christmas Tournament (Boys)
Kennett 57, East Prairie 45 (Quarterfinals)
Doniphan 36, Bernie 32 (Quarterfinals)
Portageville 47, Hayti 39 (Quarterfinals)
Dexter 74, Twin Rivers 54 (Quarterfinals)
South Pemiscot 64, Bloomfield 58 (Consolation)
Malden 73, Gideon 53 (Consolation)
Holcomb 76, Richland 65 (Consolation)
Van Buren 45, Puxico 41 (Consolation)
