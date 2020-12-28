Report: A.J. Milwee targeted as Arkansas State offensive coordinator

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Butch Jones continues to assemble his Arkansas State coaching staff.
Football Scoop was first to report that he’s targeted A.J. Milwee to be offensive coordinator. Milwee has been an offensive analyst for Alabama the last two seasons.
Before his tenure in Tuscaloosa, A.J. was Akron offensive coordinator from 2013-2018. The Zips averaged 331.2 yards per game in that span. Akron won the MAC East in 2017, their 2nd division title in program history. Milwee was on staff for 2 of the 3 bowl appearances in Zips history. They played in the 2017 Boca Raton Bowl & won the 2015 Idaho Potato Bowl. As Zips QBs coach in 2012, they led the MAC in passing yards & touchdowns.
Milwee was named to the inaugural American Football Coach’s Association (AFCA) 30 Under 30 Coaches’ Leadership Institute in 2016.
