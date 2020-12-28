Report: A.J. Milwee targeted as Arkansas State offensive coordinator

Before his tenure in Tuscaloosa, A.J. was Akron offensive coordinator from 2013-2018. The Zips averaged 331.2 yards per game in that span. Akron won the MAC East in 2017, their 2nd division title in program history. Milwee was on staff for 2 of the 3 bowl appearances in Zips history. They played in the 2017 Boca Raton Bowl & won the 2015 Idaho Potato Bowl. As Zips QBs coach in 2012, they led the MAC in passing yards & touchdowns.