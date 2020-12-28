Snapchat message shows person assaulted, man arrested

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man after a Snapchat message revealed he had beaten a woman.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police went to the 1800-block of Kathleen Street on Dec. 25 regarding a welfare check.
The victim’s family reportedly received a Snapchat message showing the victim with a swollen eye, busted lip, and blood all over.
Police found the victim motionless in the bathtub of the residence.
The probable cause affidavit noted the victim and Jeremy Burns, 27, of Jonesboro had been arguing.
Burns was found in a bedroom barricaded with a bed pushed against the door.
The victim went to the hospital with multiple rib fractures, facial laceration requiring stitches, fracture of inferior orbital wall, and a concussion.
Burns appeared in court on Monday, Dec. 28, and was charged with Domestic Battery-2nd Degree, a Class B felony.
A judge gave him a $75,000 cash surety bond and a no-contact order.
He’ll appear back in court on Feb. 26.
