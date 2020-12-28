Two arrested at motel for drugs and drug paraphernalia

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two arrested after drugs and paraphernalia were found in a Jonesboro motel room.
Police were patrolling the area around Scottish Inn when they learned Rebecca Sylvest, 33, of Brookland, was staying in one of the rooms.
Sylvest was known by the officers to be on felony probation with a search waiver on file.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the officers made contact with Sylvest and Jason Strickland, 43, of Jonesboro, in the room where an officer found a wooden container with a cellophane baggie with 0.1 grams of methamphetamine, a cellophane baggie containing 0.3 grams of marijuana, 16 Alprazolam pills, 2 Xanax pills, 3 used glass methamphetamine pipes, a marijuana pipe and a digital scale with methamphetamine residue on it.
Sylvest and Strickland appeared before a judge on Monday, Dec. 28.
They both face charges for possession of meth or cocaine LT 2GM, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Sch VI LT 4OZ, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Sch IV or V lt 28 GM.
The judge placed a $7,500 cash surety bond for Sylvest and a $25,000 cash surety bond for Strickland.
They both are to appear in court on Jan. 21.
