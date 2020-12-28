Two arrested at motel for drugs and drug paraphernalia

According to a probable cause affidavit, the officers made contact with Sylvest and Jason Strickland, 43, of Jonesboro, in the room where an officer found a wooden container with a cellophane baggie with 0.1 grams of methamphetamine, a cellophane baggie containing 0.3 grams of marijuana, 16 Alprazolam pills, 2 Xanax pills, 3 used glass methamphetamine pipes, a marijuana pipe and a digital scale with methamphetamine residue on it.