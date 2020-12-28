Vehicle sought in fatal pedestrian-vehicle crash

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police and the Independence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal pedestrian-vehicle crash on Highway 167.
Details are limited at this time, but Sheriff Shawn Stephens said the call regarding the crash came after 8:15 p.m.
He added the vehicle did leave the scene.
There is no description for the vehicle, but there may be headlight and fog light damage to the vehicle.
