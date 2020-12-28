Vehicle sought in fatal pedestrian-vehicle crash

The Independence County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a fatal pedestrian-vehicle crash on Highway 167. (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 28, 2020 at 9:34 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 10:07 PM

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police and the Independence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal pedestrian-vehicle crash on Highway 167.

Details are limited at this time, but Sheriff Shawn Stephens said the call regarding the crash came after 8:15 p.m.

He added the vehicle did leave the scene.

There is no description for the vehicle, but there may be headlight and fog light damage to the vehicle.

