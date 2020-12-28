What you need to know: Dec. 28

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A cold front moved through the area bringing us cooler weather today.
Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 40′s.
A few showers may develop on Tuesday night, but most of the rain comes on Wednesday and Thursday as a strong low pressure moves in from the southwest.
Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry will have your workweek forecast.
News Headlines
President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Sunday that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown.
With federal officials identifying the man believed to be behind Nashville’s Christmas Day bombing, authorities now turn to the monumental task of piecing together the motive behind the explosion.
A blood drive will be held Monday in Jonesboro in honor of outgoing Mayor Harold Perrin.
UAMS researchers are conducting a study on the link between meth and stress.
