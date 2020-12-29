8-0 Arkansas basketball travels to Auburn for SEC opener

Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (8-0) at Auburn Tigers (6-2)
What: SEC opener
When: Wednesday – Dec. 30 – 6:00 pm (CT)
Where: Auburn, Ala. – Auburn Arena
How (to follow):
– TV: ESPN2 (Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes)
– Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
– Sirius/XM: XM Channel 380 – Streaming Online on Channel 970
– Live Stats: www.Arkansas.StatBroadcast.com
Arkansas travels to Auburn to open SEC play on Wednesday (Dec. 30). The game is set to begin at 6:00 pm (CT) and will telecast on ESPN2.
This will be the 55th meeting between Arkansas and Auburn. The Razorbacks own a 34-20 advantage in the series, including a 34-19 cushion in games since Arkansas joined the SEC.
Arkansas has won 10 of the last 14 in the series, although Auburn has won four of the last six.
Beginning its 30th season in the Southeastern Conference, Arkansas is 17-12 all-time in SEC openers.
Arkansas opens conference play at Auburn, ending a recent trend of opening league play versus Texas A&M. Prior to this year, Arkansas began its SEC schedule with the Aggies in five of the last eight years since A&M joined the league (2012-13).
Arkansas’ first SEC game played was a 110-92 victory over Auburn in Fayetteville.
Arkansas is 5-8 when its first SEC game is on the road.
Arkansas is 3-0 when opening its league schedule versus Auburn, including a 2-0 mark in Auburn.
