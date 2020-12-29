Arkansas Health Care Association on vaccine mandates at long-term care facilities

“However, as with all things associated with this pandemic, it brings challenges and calls for difficult decisions. In this case, the main issue is whether a LTC facility should mandate that staff receive the vaccine, or to make it optional. The balance here is to do all that is possible to protect our residents but also respecting the concerns of our hardworking staff around the state. As this issue has been considered by the industry in Arkansas, and around the country, one clear path forward has not emerged.”