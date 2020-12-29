Arkansas lawmakers glad to see help but are afraid it’s not enough

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - In an interview with KARK, Arkansas lawmakers expressed that they were glad to see help coming for Arkansans, but they did not think it was enough.
Republican Senator Jason Rapert didn’t like how the Coronavirus relief bill was passed with the government spending bill, as he wanted congress to cut all overseas spending and focus on what is happening on U.S. soil.
“Put that towards helping people that own these restaurants, that own these businesses that have been shut down, put Americans first. You know that would be nice for a change,” Rapert says.
State Representative Fredrick Love thinks that more could have been done for Americans dealing with unemployment and those struggling to pay rent.
The house approved raising COVID-19 relief stimulus checks to $2000 after President Trump signed the government spending bill, passing both Coronavirus relief and funding for the government.
