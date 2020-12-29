Arkansas State/ULM women’s basketball series postponed because of COVID-19

By Caleb Garner - Arkansas State Athletics | December 29, 2020 at 1:21 PM CST - Updated December 29 at 1:21 PM

The Sun Belt Conference announced that Arkansas State’s women’s basketball series versus ULM, scheduled for Jan. 1-2 in Jonesboro, has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Warhawk program.

The Sun Belt Conference plans to reschedule the two-game series later in the season, with dates to be determined.

A-State will now open conference play on Friday, Jan. 8, hosting Texas State to open Sun Belt Conference play, with tipoff slated for 6 p.m. CT. The Red Wolves will wrap up the two-game series versus the Bobcats at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9.

