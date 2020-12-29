Arkansas State/ULM women’s basketball series postponed because of COVID-19

The Sun Belt Conference announced that Arkansas State’s women’s basketball series versus ULM, scheduled for Jan. 1-2 in Jonesboro, has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Warhawk program.
The Sun Belt Conference plans to reschedule the two-game series later in the season, with dates to be determined.
A-State will now open conference play on Friday, Jan. 8, hosting Texas State to open Sun Belt Conference play, with tipoff slated for 6 p.m. CT. The Red Wolves will wrap up the two-game series versus the Bobcats at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9.
For the latest on the A-State women’s basketball program, follow @AStateWB on Twitter and @astatewbb on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at //Facebook.com/RedWolvesWBB.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.