Authorities need your help finding a Hardy man

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities need your help in finding a Hardy man.
Hardy Assistant Police Chief Scott Rose says that William Spradlin left his son’s home in Fairview, Tenn., on Monday, Dec. 28 at 9 a.m. in his 2003 Ford Lariat crew cab with license plate number 910XWC.
Police have been able to contact him, saying that he is lost “somewhere between Tennessee and here.”
Authorities are trying to ping his phone and locate him.
Spradlin travels typically on Interstate 40 to Memphis up to Jonesboro, then to Hardy.
Contact 911 if you see Spradlin.
