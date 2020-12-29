Greenlight Dispensary opening 4 locations in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau, Hayti, Sikeston and Poplar Bluff will each have a Greenlight Dispensary soon.
Casey Efting, Director of Retail Operations at Green Light Dispensary, says that he should have an exact opening date for the Cape location by the end of the week.
Right now, the Cape location should open within the next 45 days.
Flower will be the bulk of their product selection at first, from there though they will be bringing in edibles, concentrates, pre-rolls...anything they think will help the patient.
Efting says they want to make sure they have enough product for patients and that they have the best shopping experience.
“The hardest thing for people outside of this building to understand is how easy and comfortable it is to come in here and shop. And I think that’s going to be the biggest hurdle for medical cannabis in Missouri to overcome is what’s behind these doors,” said Efting. “So, I said we want to be an open book. We want to be available for patients to come in and get information. Even if you’re not going to make a purchase. We can give you the information you need to become comfortable.”
Effing also stresses just how simple the shopping process is.
“The process is very easy, you’ll check in with one of our associates at the front desk, and then you’ll have a one on one, shopping experience inside the facility where we’ll be giving consultations on what products will be best use for certain ailments, and ultimately make sure that our patients get the information that they need and an education that they’re looking for, in order to use these products safely.”
Customers will need a patient medical card from the state of Missouri in order to shop.
They will also have to have a state issued ID or passport.
Once the Cape location is up and running, the other locations will open within 30 days.
There will be security at every location and 24-hour-video surveillance that will be monitored.
The dispensaries will accept debit cards, credit cards, and cash.
