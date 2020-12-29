Greenlight Dispensary opening 4 locations in the Heartland

“The hardest thing for people outside of this building to understand is how easy and comfortable it is to come in here and shop. And I think that’s going to be the biggest hurdle for medical cannabis in Missouri to overcome is what’s behind these doors,” said Efting. “So, I said we want to be an open book. We want to be available for patients to come in and get information. Even if you’re not going to make a purchase. We can give you the information you need to become comfortable.”