Jonesboro woman killed in head-on crash
(Source: Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 29, 2020 at 10:41 PM CST - Updated December 29 at 10:41 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman is dead after a Monday evening crash just before 9:15 p.m. in Poinsett County.

Arkansas State Police says Bobbi Meyer, 36, of Jonesboro, was driving north on Highway 1 at Greenfield Curve when her 2012 Hyundai Sonata crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Raymond Sharp, 49, of Harrisburg.

Meyer was pronounced dead by the Poinsett County Coroner just before 9:40 p.m.

Sharp was taken to a Jonesboro hospital for his injuries.

The preliminary crash report says the road was dry and the weather clear at the time of the crash.

