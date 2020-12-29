Jonesboro woman killed in head-on crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman is dead after a Monday evening crash just before 9:15 p.m. in Poinsett County.
Arkansas State Police says Bobbi Meyer, 36, of Jonesboro, was driving north on Highway 1 at Greenfield Curve when her 2012 Hyundai Sonata crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Raymond Sharp, 49, of Harrisburg.
Meyer was pronounced dead by the Poinsett County Coroner just before 9:40 p.m.
Sharp was taken to a Jonesboro hospital for his injuries.
The preliminary crash report says the road was dry and the weather clear at the time of the crash.
