Live at 1:30 p.m. CST, Gov. Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 briefing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state officials will update the public on the state’s response to COVID-19, including the latest number of cases and deaths. Today’s briefing is being held in the state Capitol building in Little Rock at 1:30 CST.
Gov. Hutchinson is extending the public health emergency declaration for another 60 days.
The state records a new record for deaths and hospitalizations.
In the past 24 hours, an additional 66 have died from the virus and an additional 6 have been hospitalized raising the total hospitalizations to 1,161.
The state has received 31,700 Moderna vaccines.
Rachel Bunch, executive director of the Arkansas Health Care Association, says that the Moderna vaccines started to arrive last week.
The governor says the surge of cases we are seeing now are from Thanksgiving.
