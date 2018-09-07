“Raining” in the New Year

Get ready for a very wet stretch of weather to end 2020. 2-4 inches of rain is expected Thursday through Friday morning. Roughly 1-2 inches of rain per day. The rain starts on Wednesday, and it won’t be a cold rain at first. Temperatures rise overnight into the 50s Wednesday morning. We’ll be near the 60s in the afternoon ahead of a cold front. Temperatures fall overnight and get to near freezing Thursday morning. While most of Region 8 will stay above freezing, some areas in the Ozarks and across southern Missouri may see a switch to freezing rain or sleet for a few hours. Eventually, higher temperatures surge northward to change everyone back to just rain. We’re not expecting big issues from ice, but a light glaze on elevated surfaces and a few slick spots on bridges can not be ruled out. Lingering showers are possible Friday and Saturday before the last of the clouds move out.