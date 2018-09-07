Get ready for a very wet stretch of weather to end 2020. 2-4 inches of rain is expected Thursday through Friday morning. Roughly 1-2 inches of rain per day. The rain starts on Wednesday, and it won’t be a cold rain at first. Temperatures rise overnight into the 50s Wednesday morning. We’ll be near the 60s in the afternoon ahead of a cold front. Temperatures fall overnight and get to near freezing Thursday morning. While most of Region 8 will stay above freezing, some areas in the Ozarks and across southern Missouri may see a switch to freezing rain or sleet for a few hours. Eventually, higher temperatures surge northward to change everyone back to just rain. We’re not expecting big issues from ice, but a light glaze on elevated surfaces and a few slick spots on bridges can not be ruled out. Lingering showers are possible Friday and Saturday before the last of the clouds move out.
“Raining” in the New Year
December 29th, 2020
Bryan's Tuesday Morning Forecast 12/29