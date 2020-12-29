Tuesday featured several non-conference games in Arkansas plus holiday tournaments in Missouri. 1A Viola picked up their 2nd win over a 4A team this season. The Longhorns beat Brookland to improve to 17-2.
Manila boys move to 8-2 with a victory over Valley View. The Marion boys are now 8-1, the Patriots got a road win at Blytheville.
Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/29/20)
Viola 50, Brookland 31 (Boys)
Manila 49, Valley View 43 (Boys)
Marion 52, Blytheville 44 (Boys)
Jonesboro/North Little Rock (Boys in progress)
North Little Rock 52, Jonesboro 48 (Girls)
Pulaski Academy 50, Nettleton 47 (Boys)
Nettleton 68, Pulaski Academy 41 (Girls - Wakiryah Daniels: 33 pts)
Wynne 48, Palestine-Wheatley 18 (Boys)
Trumann 61, Marked Tree 53 (Boys)
