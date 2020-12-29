Special election set to fill Lake City mayor vacancy

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Lake City met Tuesday night to set a special election to fill the mayor position after Jon Milligan was elected to fill the House District 53 seat in November.
The election is set for March 9, with early voting starting March 2 through March 8.
To run in the special election packets are available beginning on Jan. 4 at Lake City City Hall and must be turned into the Craighead County Clerk’s office by Jan. 15 at 12 p.m.
Lake City is a first-class city that requires 30 signatures to appear on the ballot.
