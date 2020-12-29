State legislatures face showdown over COVID powers and spending

State legislatures face showdown over COVID powers and spending
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks remotely to legislators on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Little Rock, Ark., about his proposed budget for the next fiscal year. Hutchinson is proposing $50 million in tax cuts in his budget plan. State lawmakers across the country will be convening in 2021 with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic rippling through much of their work — and even affecting the way they work. After 10 months of emergency orders and restrictions from governors and local executive officials, some state lawmakers are eager to reassert their power over statewide decisions shaping the way people shop, work, worship and attend school (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo) (Source: Andrew Demillo)
By Associated Press | December 29, 2020 at 10:16 AM CST - Updated December 29 at 10:16 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — State legislatures across the country will be convening in 2021 with a common theme at the center of their work: The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to shape both their budget and policy debates.

The executive director of the National Conference of State Legislatures says he expects lawmakers in over half the states to push back against the executive powers of governors and health officials who have imposed restrictions during the pandemic.

Lawmakers also will consider increased spending on social services and public health initiatives because of the virus, although revenue has weakened in a number of states.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.