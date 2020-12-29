Texas Bowl canceled because of TCU COVID-19 issues

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2020 season is over for Razorback football.
Thursday’s Texas Bowl between Arkansas and TCU is canceled because the Horned Frogs are dealing with COVID-19. The Hogs were scheduled to leave for Houston today.
Razorback head coach Sam Pittman & athletic director Hunter Yurachek issued statements this afternoon.
Sam Pittman - Arkansas Head Football Coach
“We are very disappointed not to get the opportunity to compete again as a team. We were excited and wanted to go play TCU in the Texas Bowl, but we certainly understand the issues in the TCU program. We had no positive tests from yesterday and were ready to go to Houston this afternoon with a healthy team. Our team and our student-athletes have sacrificed a lot over the last several months, including over the holidays, so this is a tough way to end our season. I’m so proud of our team for fighting and handling themselves through adversity all year.”
Hunter Yurachek - Arkansas Athletic Director
“We are disappointed that our student-athletes will not have an opportunity to compete against TCU in the Mercari Texas Bowl. In what has been one of the most unusual seasons in college football history, our student-athletes made incredible sacrifices and earned the opportunity to safely compete in 10 games during the 2020 football season. That is a tremendous credit to them and the efforts of Coach Sam Pittman, his staff, our medical team and the leadership of Commissioner Greg Sankey and the Southeastern Conference. We look forward to taking the field again for the 2021 season.”
The Razorbacks end the 2020 season with a record of 3-7. They recorded wins over Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Tennessee. They lost 3 games by 3 points or less (Auburn, LSU, Missouri).
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.