What you need to know: Dec. 29

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A couple of showers are possible early today ahead of our next big rain system.
Highs today will still reach the low 50′s despite clouds spreading across Region 8.
It’s going to be a messy end to the year as the rain picks up Wednesday and Thursday.
A few showers may carry into New Year’s Day.
Widespread 2-4″ rainfall is expected over the next few days. The weather then turns cool and dry from the weekend into early next week.
News Headlines
We’re getting our first look at the body cam video from Metro Nashville Police Department officers on the scene of the Christmas Day bombing.
President Donald Trump’s push for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks now rests with the Senate after the House voted overwhelmingly to meet the president’s demand to increase the $600 stipends.
One of the Tyson Foods managers fired for betting on how many workers would contract COVID-19 at an Iowa pork plant said the office pool was spontaneous fun and intended to boost morale.
A decades-old Independence County business could shut its doors after the early impacts of COVID-19.
A service member reunited with a furry friend he made last March in Iraq.
Destiny Quinn, Adam Jones, and Aaron Castlberry will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.