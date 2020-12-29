12-year-old driver crashes car into office building in Mayfield

A car crashed into the office building at the Mayfield Manor Apartments on December 28. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Jessica Ladd | December 28, 2020 at 10:06 PM CST - Updated December 29 at 4:34 AM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A car crashed into the office building at the Mayfield Manor Apartments on December 28.

A Graves County Deputy Sheriff observed a gray Chevrolet Impala driving on North 5th Street with no headlamps.

The Deputy activated his emergency equipment and the vehicle sped up and in less than a minute crashed into the office portion of the apartment complex.

The driver fled the scene on foot.

After a few minutes of searching, the driver was located and identified as being a 12-year-old female.

The scene is still active.

There have been no reported injuries at this time.

The investigation is currently underway.

