12-year-old driver crashes car into office building in Mayfield

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A car crashed into the office building at the Mayfield Manor Apartments on December 28.
A Graves County Deputy Sheriff observed a gray Chevrolet Impala driving on North 5th Street with no headlamps.
The Deputy activated his emergency equipment and the vehicle sped up and in less than a minute crashed into the office portion of the apartment complex.
The driver fled the scene on foot.
After a few minutes of searching, the driver was located and identified as being a 12-year-old female.
The scene is still active.
There have been no reported injuries at this time.
The investigation is currently underway.
