Adoption rates up in Region 8, officials hope this trend continues

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The year has presented many challenges, but one good thing has risen at the very end of the year, adoptions and fostering needs have been met despite the pandemic.
Area 8 in Northeast Arkansas includes Greene, Craighead, Clay, Randolph, Lawrence, Fulton, Sharp, Mississippi, and Izard counties.
The Arkansas Department of Human Services reported 20 adoptions in Area 8 this month. With adopting, fostering children comes into play, too.
The Greene County Foster Parent Association’s clothing closet served 357 kids this year.
As of Dec. 1, 139 children in Green County were in foster care across 30 homes in Arkansas. They emphasize the importance of keeping foster kids local.
“There are kids here who are having to be placed in other places and that really puts a strain on visits with families,” GCFPA president Lindsay Roberts said.
They need consistency in their lives, Roberts added. Moving schools, losing friends, and normalcy all can put a strain on kids.
Kersten Herget, who serves as a treasurer for GCFPA, encourages families to consider adopting or fostering.
“If you’re feeling a tugging on your heart that maybe this is something your family is meant to do, I feel like God’s already putting that in your path and it’s something to consider because there’s such a huge need and these kids are counting on us,” she said.
By helping one child, it will make a huge difference in their life, she added.
