Arkansas State alum Aaron Donkor selected to compete in 2021 NFL International Player Pathway Program

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Red Wolf has a unique opportunity.
Former Arkansas State DE Aaron Donkor was one of eleven athletes selected Wednesday to compete in the 2021 NFL International Player Pathway Program. Created in 2017, “the program aims to provide elite international athletes the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and ultimately earn a spot on an NFL roster.”
The Aachen, Germany native signed with A-State in 2019 after playing two seasons at New Mexico Military Institute. Donkor played 6 games with the Red Wolves, recording 25 tackles, and 1.5 TFL. His best performance was a 9 tackle outing in a win over Southern Illinois. He also had 6 stops in the 2019 season opener vs. SMU. Donkor also had 2 sacks in the 2019 Spring Game.
19 NFL teams have signed international players as a result of the IPPP. Fullback Jakob Johnson (Germany - Patriots), tackle Jordan Mailata (Australia - Eagles), and defensive end Efe Obada (United Kingdom - Panthers) are IPPP alumni currently on NFL rosters.
