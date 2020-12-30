Arkansas State alum Aaron Donkor selected to compete in 2021 NFL International Player Pathway Program

The Aachen, Germany native signed with A-State in 2019 after playing two seasons at New Mexico Military Institute. Donkor played 6 games with the Red Wolves, recording 25 tackles, and 1.5 TFL. His best performance was a 9 tackle outing in a win over Southern Illinois. He also had 6 stops in the 2019 season opener vs. SMU. Donkor also had 2 sacks in the 2019 Spring Game.