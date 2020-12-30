Arkansas State men’s basketball tips off Sun Belt play this weekend at ULM

ARKANSAS STATE (3-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) at ULM (2-5, 0-0 Sun Belt)
Friday & Saturday, Jan. 1-2 • 6:00 PM / 4:00 PM • Monroe, La. • Fant-Ewing Coliseum • ESPN+ • 107.9 KFIN
STORYLINES
- The 2020-21 campaign marks the program’s 93rd season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,225-1,187 all-time record (.508) dating back to the inaugural 1926-27 season
- With seven points against Champion Christian, Marquis Eaton inched closer to Devin Carter (1,062) for 25th on the scoring list as he now has 1,050 career points.
- Norchad Omier is the only Division I true freshman averaging a double-double this season; 31 Division I freshmen have done so for a season (minimum 20 games played) since 1992-93 season
- Norchad Omier has four-straight double-doubles, the first A-State player to do so since Anthony Livingston did so back during the 2014-15 season (Dec. 20, Dec. 23, Dec. 30, Jan. 3)
- The Red Wolves are 20-9 (14-3 home | 6-6 road) in Sun Belt Conference openers and 36-21 in league play openers dating back to the 1963 season when A-State debuted in the Southland Conference.
- A-State plays on New Year’s Day for the first time since 2011 against Western Kentucky (81-73, W)
- The Red Wolves open league play against a Louisiana foe for the fifth-straight season (UL 3-0, ULM 1-0)
- A-State ranks 17th nationally, tops in the Sun Belt Conference, in 3-point field-goal defense (27.0 percent) after ranking 263rd last season (34.4 percent)
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.